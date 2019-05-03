Newell Brands' quarterly sales beat expectations

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer goods maker Newell Brands Inc exceeded Wall Street expectation for quarterly sales on Friday, benefiting from higher demand for products in its writing business.

The company reported a net loss of $151.2 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, as the company recorded impairment charges. In the year-ago quarter, Newell Brands had a profit of $53.3 million, or 11 cents per share.

Net sales fell 5.5 percent to $1.71 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)