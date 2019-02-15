Newell Brands quarterly sales miss estimates

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc on Friday reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, as the Graco baby products maker continued to struggle in connection with the bankruptcy of Babies ‘R’ Us.

Net income fell to $208.1 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $1.65 billion, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a tax benefit.

Net sales fell 6 percent to $2.34 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $2.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)