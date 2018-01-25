FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:50 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Newell cuts 2017 forecasts, says exploring strategic options for some assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say “cuts 2017 forecast,” not “2018 forecast”)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sharpie pen maker Newell Brands said on Thursday it is exploring strategic options for some of its assets that could halve its number of factories and warehouses as well as customer base.

Shares of the company fell 4 percent in premarket trade after Newell cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

The company is exploring strategic options for its businesses including Waddington, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Mapa, Rawlings, Goody and Rubbermaid Outdoor.

The execution of these options would result in a significant reduction in operational complexity, the company said.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

