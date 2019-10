MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian food group Newlat sold 12.7 million shares, completing with success its initial public offering after cutting its initial size.

The group, which owns a portfolio of brands including dairy label Optimus, set a price of 5.8 euros a piece for its shares, at the low end of a 5.8-7.3 euro-per-share range. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)