Italy's Newlat eyes Milan listing after Delverde pasta purchase

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Newlat plans to list its shares on the Milan bourse, the food group said on Tuesday after sealing the acquisition of the Delverde pasta brand from Argentina’s Molinos Rio de la Plata.

The 9.25 million euro deal to buy Abruzzi-based Delverde is the latest in a string of acquisitions Newlat completed in the past 10 years to boost its annual sales to 350 million euros from 20 million.

Newlast said in a statement it wanted to keep adding brands to a portfolio which includes pasta and bakery products maker Buitoni and dairy brands Giglio, Polenghi and Optimus. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)