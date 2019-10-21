Newlat IPO book covered throughout price range - sources

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italian food group Newlat has received sufficient orders to cover its initial public offering (IPO) across its planned price range, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Italian and international asset managers have put relevant orders for Newlat shares, one of the sources said.

Last week Italian groups Ferretti and RCF pulled their initial public offerings due to poor demand from investors. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)