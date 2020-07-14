NewLink Genetics’ investors can sue over cancer-therapy statements - 2nd Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived part of a potential securities-fraud class action that investors filed against NewLink Genetics after its proposed pancreatic cancer therapy flopped in late-stage trials in 2016, sending shares tumbling 30 percent.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was not a complete loss for NewLink and its lawyers at Cooley. The three-judge panel affirmed that most of NewLink’s statements about its immunotherapy, named HyperAcute Pancreas, were “mere puffery” or “generic, indefinite statements of corporate optimism.”

