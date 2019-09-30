Mexico's president asks parties to resolve conflict at Penasquito gold mine

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he has asked the parties involved in an ongoing conflict at the Penasquito gold mine in Mexico to do their part to help resolve their differences.

“We’re asking everyone to help reach an agreement,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference when asked about the situation at the open-pit mine located in northern Zacatecas state.

The world’s top gold producer, Newmont Goldcorp, said on Sep. 18 it had offered $25 million in community investments and land rental fees to resolve the conflict at its Penasquito mine, but activists said they were unsatisfied. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Lopez and Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Catherine Evans)