April 29 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp Corp said on Monday it plans to temporarily suspend operations at its Penasquito mine in Mexico due to illegal blockade by a trucking contractor and some members of the Cedros community.

The Penasquito mine produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2018, the company said. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)