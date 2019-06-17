Newmont Goldcorp resumes operations at Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico

June 17 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp Corp said on Monday it had resumed shipping concentrate from the Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico after operations were temporarily suspended since April 29 due to a blockade by a trucking contractor and some members of the Cedros community.

The mine, which produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2018, used the downtime from the temporary suspension to bring forward maintenance on some systems and equipment, Newmont said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)