Penasquito mine stoppage costing Mexico millions-official

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Ongoing stoppages at Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Penasquito gold mine in Mexico are costing both public coffers in the country and the company “millions”, a senior Mexican official said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Francisco Quiroga, the deputy economy minister responsible for mining, said that he wanted a solution to the dispute at the mine that would enable operations there to continue.

