Company News
May 23, 2019 / 7:22 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Penasquito mine stoppage costing Mexico millions-official

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Ongoing stoppages at Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Penasquito gold mine in Mexico are costing both public coffers in the country and the company “millions”, a senior Mexican official said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Francisco Quiroga, the deputy economy minister responsible for mining, said that he wanted a solution to the dispute at the mine that would enable operations there to continue.

He did not give more details of the losses. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
