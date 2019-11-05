Newmont Goldcorp posts 67% jump in quarterly adjusted profit

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp Corp reported a nearly 67% jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, as the world’s largest gold miner benefited from higher production in North and South America, as well as better prices for the yellow metal.

Adjusted net income rose to $292 million, or 36 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $175 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Attributable gold production rose 28% to 1.64 million ounces.