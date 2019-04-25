Newmont Goldcorp profit falls on lower prices

April 25 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp Corp reported a 55 percent drop in quarterly profit, hit by lower prices for the precious metal.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $87 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March. 31 from $192 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Attributable gold production rose 2 percent to 1.23 million ounces.

Newmont closed its $10 billion acquisition of Goldcorp Inc last week, creating the world’s biggest gold producer with assets across the Americas, Africa and Australia. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal)