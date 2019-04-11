Company News
April 11, 2019 / 3:07 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Newmont shareholders OK $10 bln Goldcorp takeover, creating biggest gold producer

Nichola Saminather

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 11 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining shareholders supported the company’s $10 billion takeover of Goldcorp Inc on Thursday, creating the world’s biggest gold producer with assets across the Americas, Africa and Australia.

About 98 percent of votes at a special meeting supported Newmont’s proposal to issue new stock to fund its takeover of Goldcorp, the Denver-based company said in an e-mailed statement. Toronto-based Goldcorp’s investors voted to approve the acquisition last week. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
