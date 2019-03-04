Barrick CEO says will discuss Nevada joint venture with Newmont

March 4 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp CEO Mark Bristow said in an interview on Monday he will discuss with Newmont Mining Corp a proposed joint venture in Nevada, despite the dispute between the two gold producers over Barrick’s hostile takeover bid.

“We will definitely engage Newmont immediately to see if they have a genuine commitment to this discussion around unlocking the synergies of Nevada,” Bristow told Reuters.

Newmont rejected Barrick’s $18 billion acquisition offer on Monday and countered with a proposal for a joint venture in Nevada, a deal that would be worth billions of dollars and create a major operator in the largest U.S. gold-producing region. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)