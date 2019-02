Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Friday it has reviewed the possibility of a merger with rival Newmont Mining Corp in an all-stock transaction.

The company said no decision had been taken so far.

Earlier in the day, Canada’s Globe and Mail reported that Barrick is considering a hostile bid for Newmont for about $19 billion in stock. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)