Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's Barrick Gold Corp has studied a bid for Newmont Mining Corp as it looks for ways to boost production, Bloomberg reported here on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Newmont Mining said last month it would buy smaller rival Goldcorp Inc, for $10 billion.

Barrick and Newmont were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)