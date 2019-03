March 11 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp has withdrawn its proposal to buy Newmont Mining Corp, the companies said on Monday, ending a hostile takeover effort that sought to unite the world’s two biggest gold producers.

Barrick and Newmont have instead signed an agreement to create a joint venture for their mining operations in Nevada, the companies said.

Barrick last month proposed to buy Newmont for about $18 billion. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)