Dec 6 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Thursday it expects gold production for 2019 to be in the midpoint of its previous forecast.

The Colorado-based miner, which issued its five-year outlook, expects 2019 output at 5.2 million ounces of gold, from an earlier forecast of 4.9 million ounces to 5.4 million ounces range. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)