CORRECTED-Newmont Mining posts quarterly profit

(Corrects second paragraph to show that the loss in the year-ago period was $542 million, not $527 million)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared with a loss a year earlier, when the company took a tax-related charge of $776 million.

The gold miner's net income attributable to shareholders was $2 million in the fourth quarter (reut.rs/2TVuMea) ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $542 million a year earlier.

Newmont’s gold production rose to 1.44 million ounces from 1.34 million ounces. (Reporting by John Benny and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)