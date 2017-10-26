FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold miner Newmont posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in 2 hours

Gold miner Newmont posts quarterly profit vs. year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-ago loss when the company took a charge due to discontinued operations.

Newmont said net income attributable to shareholders came in at $206 million, or 38 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $358 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a charge of $527 million.

Revenue rose to $1.88 billion from $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.