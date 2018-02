Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, due to an income and mining tax charge of $776 million.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $527 million, or 98 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $344 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 8 percent to $1.94 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)