Newmont profit dips alongside gold, copper prices

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Colorado-based Newmont Mining Corp reported lower third-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday, as a drop in bullion and copper prices hurt the gold miner’s results.

The company posted adjusted profit of $175 million, or 33 cents per share, for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with profit of $184 million, or 34 cents per share, in the same period last year.

That beat the 19 cent per share adjusted profit that analysts, on average, had expected, according to Refinitiv. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)