April 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a four-fold increase in first-quarter profit on Thursday as prices of the commodity rose.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $192 million, or 36 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $47 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $1.82 billion from $1.69 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)