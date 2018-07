July 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as lower costs and higher gold prices more than offset a fall in production.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $292 million, or 54 cents a share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $175 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $1.66 billion from $1.88 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)