Basic Materials
May 5, 2020 / 10:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Gold miner Newmont's quarterly profit jumps on higher output, bullion prices

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp, the world’s biggest gold miner, posted a more than nine-fold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, buoyed by higher production and a surge in bullion prices as safe-haven asset demand grew in a coronavirus-hit global economy.

The U.S.-based company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $822 million or $1.02 per share in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with $87 million, or 16 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Attributable gold production rose to 1.5 million ounces, from last year’s 1.23 million ounces. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
