Company News
February 20, 2020 / 12:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Newmont adjusted profit jumps on higher output, gold prices

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp said on Thursday quarterly adjusted profit almost doubled, as the world’s largest gold miner benefited from stronger bullion prices and higher output.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $410 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $214 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Attributable gold production rose 27% to 1.83 million ounces and average realized gold prices jumped to $1,478 per ounce from $1,233 last year. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru)

