July 30 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp said on Thursday its quarterly adjusted profit nearly tripled, benefiting from a surge in bullion prices as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising Sino-U.S. tensions boosted demand for safer assets.

The company’s adjusted net income rose to $261 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $92 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)