Newmont Corp quarterly adjusted profit more than doubles

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp said on Thursday its quarterly adjusted profit more than doubled, as the world’s largest gold miner benefited from a rise in bullion prices as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado-based company’s adjusted profit rose to $697 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $292 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)