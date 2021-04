April 29 (Reuters) - Top gold producer Newmont Corp posted first-quarter adjusted profit that nearly doubled on Thursday, helped by a rise in average realized prices of the yellow metal.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $594 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter, from $326 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)