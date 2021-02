Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter adjusted profit more than doubled, driven by higher prices on the back of safe-haven buying during the pandemic.

The world’s largest gold miner said adjusted profit rose to $856 million, or $1.06 per share, in the quarter, from $410 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)