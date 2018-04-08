Newmont suspends operations at Ghana mine after workers killed in accident

ACCRA, April 8 (Reuters) - Six construction workers were killed in an accident at Newmont’s Ahafo gold mine in Ghana on Saturday, forcing the surface mine to suspend its operations, a local Newmont manager said on Sunday.

The six died after a tunnel roof collapsed on them at the construction site of an expanded gold processing plant. Two others who sustained minor injuries are out of hospital, Agbeko Azumah, external relations and communications manager said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo. Editing by Jane Merriman)