IN BRIEF: News Corp general counsel's 2019 pay up 10 percent to $3.45 mln

The top lawyer for News Corp received a more than 10% annual pay raise for 2019, according to a Monday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing from the media conglomerate.

New York-based News Corp said in the filing its general counsel and executive vice president David Pitofsky’s $3,457,067 compensation package for fiscal year 2019, ended June 30, included: $1,100,000 in salary, $1,135,127 in stock awards, $1,100,000 in non-equity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank Act form of cash compensation, and $121,940 in “all other compensation.”

