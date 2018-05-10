FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Murdoch's News Corp posts 6 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - News Corp, the owner of Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people used its real estate app and website.

Net loss available to stockholders widened to $1.13 billion, or $1.94 per share, in the third quarter ended Mar. 31, from $5 million, or one cent per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue at the company, which is controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, rose to $2.09 billion from $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Muvija M in Bengaluru in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
