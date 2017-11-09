News Corp posts 1st-qtr profit on lower expenses

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street Journal owner News Corp reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by a tight control on expenses amid a decline in print advertising sales.

Net income available to shareholders was $68 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $15 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.06 billion from $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)