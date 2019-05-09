News Corp quarterly revenue rises 17.4 percent

May 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by higher sales in its book publishing business.

Net income available to stockholders was $10 million, or 2 cents per share, in the three months ended March. 31, compared with a loss of $1.13 billion, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said revenue rose to $2.46 billion from $2.09 billion.

Thomson Reuters Inc, the parent of Reuters News, competes with News Corp’s Dow Jones Newswires for financial news customers. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)