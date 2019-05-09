Company News
May 9, 2019 / 8:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

News Corp quarterly revenue rises 17.4 percent

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by higher sales in its book publishing business.

Net income available to stockholders was $10 million, or 2 cents per share, in the three months ended March. 31, compared with a loss of $1.13 billion, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said revenue rose to $2.46 billion from $2.09 billion.

Thomson Reuters Inc, the parent of Reuters News, competes with News Corp’s Dow Jones Newswires for financial news customers. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below