Company News
November 7, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

News Corp quarterly revenue rises 23 pct

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - News Corp reported a quarterly revenue on Wednesday that rose nearly 23 percent, as the newspaper and book publisher benefited from growth at its newly acquired TV network business and online real-estate listings unit.

Net income available to shareholders rose to $101 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $68 million, or 12 cents per share a year earlier.

Total revenue at the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company rose to $2.52 billion from $2.06 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.