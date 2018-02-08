FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

News Corp quarterly revenue rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by growth in its digital real estate business.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $83 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from a loss of $289 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it recorded a charge of $174 million related to the new U.S. tax law.

Total revenue rose to $2.18 billion from $2.12 billion.

News Corp’s Dow Jones unit competes with Thomson Reuters, which is the parent of Reuters News, and Bloomberg LP. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

