August 9, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

News Corp revenue rises 30 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - News Corp’s quarterly revenue rose nearly 30 percent as the newspaper and book publisher benefited from growth at its newly acquired TV network business and online real-estate listings unit.

News Corp, home to the Wall Street Journal, said on Thursday net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $372 million or 64 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $430 million or 74 cents per share a year earlier.

Total revenue at the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company climbed to $2.69 billion from $2.08 billion. (Reporting by Remya Padmadas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

