Former Trump lawyer Cohen to testify publicly before Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is due to testify publicly before Congress on Feb. 7, according to a statement on Thursday from Cohen and a schedule from the House of Representatives’ oversight committee.
Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.
