Former Trump lawyer Cohen to testify publicly before Congress

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is due to testify publicly before Congress on Feb. 7, according to a statement on Thursday from Cohen and a schedule from the House of Representatives’ oversight committee.

Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.