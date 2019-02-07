Thursday Morning Briefing

Washington lobbyists strategize on how to deal with progressive firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, how U.S. ethanol reaches China tariff-free and what is at stake in Nigeria’s election?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez arrives with guest Ana Maria Archilla of New York, before U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Highlights

Financial lobbyists in Washington are strategizing on how to handle Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Democratic Socialist and Wall Street critic joined the House Financial Services Committee in mid-January and more than a dozen lobbyists interviewed by Reuters say the 29-year-old is too high-profile to ignore. Central to her campaign has been the rejection of corporate campaign dollars, closing off an avenue for industry influence on Capitol Hill. Now, lobbyists fear that her enlarged platform will help push her ideas into the mainstream and are trying to figure out how best to respond. Speaking to Reuters, Ocasio-Cortez said the appointment of progressives like her to the panel “sends a very powerful message” to the financial industry.

Deepening political crisis in Virginia is threatening the Democrat’s hold on governorship. Governor Ralph Northam, a former U.S. Army physician who took office a year ago, has been fighting for his political life after a racist photo from his medical school yearbook page was made public last Friday. But the upheaval has deepened: the attorney general, Mark Herring, has admitted to wearing blackface at a college party and the lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, has been accused of sexual assault. Fairfax and Herring are first and second in line to succeed Northam as governor should he resign. Kirk Cox, the Republican speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, is third

Exporters have found a way to make the transfer of ethanol from the U.S. to China profitable, despite trade tariffs. Although China slapped retaliatory tariffs up to 70 percent on U.S. ethanol shipments, the fuel can still legally enter tariff-free if it arrives blended with at least 40 percent Asian-produced fuel. According to shipping data analysed by Reuters, ships carrying U.S. ethanol stop in Malaysia to meet the quota before entering China. “Global commodity markets are incredibly creative in finding ways to ensure willing sellers are able to meet the demands of willing buyers,” said Geoff Cooper, head of the Renewable Fuels Association. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing next week for more trade talks.

Russia says it would be prepared to consider new proposals to replace a suspended Cold War-era nuclear pact. Russia suspended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty at the weekend after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Russia ends what it says are violations of the pact.’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says they would consider a broader treaty that includes more countries.

U.S. border officials don’t share President Trump’s zeal for a border wall, say lawmakers who attended a classified briefing by Customs and Border Protection agents. Officials have described a multi-pronged strategy for tightening the southern border with Mexico that did not focus mainly on a massive wall. “What they said over again was technology,” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said. “They don’t rule out barriers, they don’t rule out fences. But that isn’t the first priority.”

World

What is at stake in Nigeria’s election? Citizens of Africa’s largest democracy will take to the polls on February 16 to choose between two presidential candidates: Current president Muhammadu Buhari or former vice president Atiku Abubakar. Despite the country having a median age of 18, both are over 70 years old, causing many youths to say the aging leaders are out of touch. Ideologically the two main parties, the ruling APC and opposition PDP, do not have clear differences. Competition for control of national oil revenues by elites, patronage and complex rivalries between ethnic groups have played a much bigger role in elections than ideology.

Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels to plead with EU leaders to change the Brexit divorce deal. European officials have offered little hope they were willing to do so, with European Council President Donald Tusk channelling his frustration with unusually strong words, saying he wondered what “that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn set out five conditions for Labour to support a deal, including a “permanent and comprehensive” customs union with the bloc, which May has ruled out. A government source said a breakthrough is not expected.

Indonesian police found 193 Bangladeshis locked up in a shop house after human traffickers had lured them with the promise of getting them to Malaysia, an immigration official has said. The men, who were described as in a healthy condition when they were found on Tuesday night, had been taken to an immigration detention center and would be sent back to Bangladesh.

A large number of prisoners in Iran will be pardoned in honour of the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on his Twitter account. The number of prisoners that will be pardoned by Khamenei was not announced, but Iranian media earlier said around 50,000 prisoners will enjoy “the Islamic clemency”.

Business

BB&T will buy SunTrust Banks for about $28 billion in an all-stock deal, creating the sixth largest U.S. lender in the biggest bank deal since the financial crisis. The combined company will operate under a new name and have around $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits.

Twitter forecast first-quarter revenue that was below analyst estimates on Thursday and said the number of users fell in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down 6 percent in premarket trading.

Facebook has been ordered to curb its data collection practices in Germany after a landmark ruling that the world’s largest social network abused its market dominance to gather information about users without their consent.