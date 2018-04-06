Friday Morning Briefing

Good morning. Trump threatens to slap tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods, UFC star Conor McGregor is charged with three counts of assult and a Reuters special report explores how Russian military contractors are being sent on clandestine flights to Syria.

Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Highlights

China warned it would fight back “at any cost” with fresh trade measures if the United States continues on its path of protectionism, hours after Trump threatened to slap an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Plane-tracking data shows private Russian military contractors are being sent on clandestine flights to Syria, with many returning in caskets. Over two years, Reuters spoke to dozens of associates of military contractors who have been killed in Syria, and followed a trail of documents that reveals how aircraft from the West end up in the hands of those on U.S. blacklists. Read our investigation.

Trump said he would take a serious look at policies to address what he says are the unfair business advantages of Amazon. Speaking to reporters while traveling back to Washington from West Virginia on Air Force One, he accused the online retailer of not operating on a level playing field and not paying enough sales tax.

World

A South Korean court jailed former President Park Geun-hye for 24 years over a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country’s conglomerates.

Hungarians vote in the parliamentary election on April 8, with current Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeking a third consecutive term. While most polls show that a simple majority for Orban’s party Fidesz is the likeliest outcome, there is an odd chance of a hung parliament. Here's what to watch during the election.

Israeli forces shot and wounded at least 40 Palestinian protesters, Palestinian medics said, as thousands converged on Gaza’s border with Israel and set fire to mounds of tyres to launch a second week of demonstrations.

Commentary

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s win in Egypt's "widely-derided sham election" was no surprise, writes Abdallah Hendawy. The danger that lurks now is that the former general's dependence on his armed forces will undermine the country’s long-term security and stability.

Tech

Facebook has confirmed that the data of 2.7 million EU citizens were among those improperly used by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, the EU executive said.

Netflix is attempting its largest acquisition, offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, including West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip, according to people familiar with the matter.

Regulatory scrutiny could complicate ride-hailing company Grab’s takeover of Uber Technologies’ Southeast Asian business, but there is little the authorities can do to stop Uber from simply exiting the region, lawyers and analysts said.

Reuters TV

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following a rampage at a UFC press event in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department has said.