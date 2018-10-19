Friday Morning Briefing

Turkish police search a forest on the edge of Istanbul, President Trump says he believes Jamal Khashoggi is dead and the balance of oil and security hangs in the balance between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Catch up on the latest headlines.

President Donald Trump has said that he presumes missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead and that the U.S. response to Saudi Arabia will likely be “very severe” but that he still wanted to get to the bottom of what exactly happened.

Turkish police are searching a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul and a city near the Sea of Marmara for remains of a Saudi dissident journalist who disappeared two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate, two Turkish officials said.

Factbox: The United States and Saudi Arabia have had a mutually dependent relationship for seven decades based on a central bargain: the kingdom would pump oil and the superpower would provide security. Explore the leverage each side has and the risks of exercising it.

An Afghan policemen stands guard at a checkpoint a day before parliamentary elections in Kabul, Afghanistan October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

World

Afghan election commissioners recommended suspending Saturday’s parliamentary vote in the southern province of Kandahar after the assassination of one of the country’s most powerful security chiefs dealt a stunning blow to the Western-backed government.

Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military and close the southern U.S. border if Mexico does not halt a caravan of Central America migrants heading north, raising the risk of huge disruptions to trade.

European Union negotiator Michel Barnier has said that a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom was 90 percent done, although there was still a chance no accord would be reached due to ongoing stumbling blocks over the Irish border.

Unclaimed urns containing ashes of the dead are piling up by the thousands across Japan, creating storage headaches and reflecting fraying family ties and economic pressures in a rapidly aging nation.

Business

Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 13, 2018. Picture is taken February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Hacked, scammed and on your own: navigating cryptocurrency 'wild west' Various estimates show cryptocurrency crime is on the rise, keeping pace with the market’s rapid growth. That forces investigators to focus on high-profile cases, security professionals and officials say, effectively leaving small investors to their own devices.

China moves to lift confidence as economic growth hits weakest pace since 2009 China’s economic growth cooled to its weakest quarterly pace since the global financial crisis, with regulators moving quickly to calm nervous investors as a years-long campaign to tackle debt risks and the trade war with the United States began to bite.

Tesla has introduced a new $45,000 version of its Model 3 sedan on its website, launching the car as U.S. tax breaks for Tesla cars are about to decrease.

Australia's NAB cuts 300 staff over wrongdoing. About 300 staff of National Australia Bank have been fired or left the company as a result of internal investigations into wrongdoing, Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn said on Friday, following public revelations of misconduct across the sector.