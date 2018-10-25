Thursday Morning Briefing

Authorities are hunting suspects after high-profile Democrats are sent parcels containing bombs, Tesla reports a net profit and record numbers of women running for office in the United States. Catch up on the latest headlines.

U.S. authorities are hunting for suspects in the sending of package bombs to high-profile Democrats in what has been called a terrorist act that has raised tensions in a nation already polarized ahead of elections in less than two weeks.

CIA director Gina Haspel heard an audio recording of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during her visit to Turkey this week, two sources told Reuters.

China’s foreign ministry has some suggestions for the Trump administration if they are worried about foreign eavesdropping on the U.S. president’s iPhone: use a Huawei handset instead.

The record numbers of women running for office in the United States this year are mostly Democrats, and their party is banking on their candidacies and a widening gender gap on key issues to achieve big wins in the Nov. 6 elections.

At a political rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night, Trump sought to project a message of unity, pledging to find those responsible for the suspected bombs and calling on Americans to come together. “You see how nice I’m behaving tonight? Have you ever seen this?” he asked the crowd in Mosinee, Wisconsin. “We’re all behaving very well and hopefully we can keep it that way.” Democrats were having none of it, saying the Republican president had little credibility to act as a unifying figure.

Lawyers for Donald Trump will appear in court on Thursday to try and convince a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general alleging the president unlawfully used his charity to help his 2016 campaign and to benefit his businesses. Stay up to date with the latest U.S. political news.

Twitter reported a larger-than-expected decline in monthly users in the third quarter, its second straight quarterly drop, and predicted the figure will fall again in the current period.

Saudi Arabia said it signed $56 billion of deals at an investment conference this week and expected the United States to remain a key business partner despite a partial boycott of the event over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Tesla reported a net profit, positive cash flow and wider-than-expected margins for the latest quarter on Wednesday, delivering on Chief Executive Elon Musk’s promise to turn the electric carmaker profitable as higher production volumes of its new Model 3 began to pay off.

Britain’s information regulator upheld a small but symbolic 500,000 pound ($645,000) fine for Facebook for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Japan’s prime minister arrived in Beijing for his first formal bilateral summit with Chinese leaders in seven years as the Asian rivals seek to build on a thaw in ties against a backdrop of trade friction with the United States.