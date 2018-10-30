Tuesday Morning Briefing

Defense firms see only hundreds of new U.S. jobs from Saudi mega deal, Argentines are turning away from meat and what a Democratic House would look like for foreign policy. Catch up on the latest headlines.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

How would a Democratic U.S. House could alter foreign policy? Democrats will try to harden U.S. policy toward Saudi Arabia, Russia and North Korea if they win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, while maintaining the status quo on hot-button areas like China and Iran, congressional sources say. here

Every time President Donald Trump mentions the $110 billion arms deal he negotiated with Saudi Arabia last year, he quickly follows up, saying “It’s 500,000 jobs.” But if he means new U.S. defense jobs, an internal document seen by Reuters from Lockheed Martin forecasts fewer than 1,000 positions would be created by the defense contractor, which could potentially deliver around $28 billion of goods in the deal. here

Next week’s U.S. elections could see Wall Street’s favorite congressman assume one of the most coveted roles setting financial policy on Capitol Hill - if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives. here

Last year, Argentines - together with their Uruguayan neighbors - led the world in meat consumption, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). From steaks to sausage, the country’s famed high-quality beef dominates the menus of its cafes and grills, known as parrillas. But in September alone, meat prices jumped nearly 9 percent from the previous month, and beef was 39 percent more expensive than it was the same month a year earlier, according to the IPCVA data. here

Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has revisited his most contentious campaign promises, calling for looser gun laws, urging a high-profile anti-corruption judge to join his government and promising to cut government advertising for media that “lie. here

The fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi criticised President Donald Trump’s response to his killing, urging him to set aside U.S. trade interests in the push for truth, and demanded Riyadh disclose more details to bring those who ordered it to justice. here

Commentary: The tragedy of the shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue bears similarities to other recent mass shootings, but it’s also very different, writes Zach Schapira, executive director of the non-profit J’accuse Coalition for Justice. “Coming on the heels of a record-breaking increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, it represents a continued escalation in violence against Jews. Emerging from a pattern of tolerated hate speech, it serves as a reminder that Americans must address the increasingly permissive environment that trivializes anti-Semitism in the United States.”

Indonesian divers resumed a search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as “pinger locators” tried to zero in on its cockpit recorders and uncover why an almost-new plane went down in the sea minutes after take-off. here

General Electric cuts dividend, splits loss-making power unit

General Electric slashed its quarterly dividend to just 1 cent per share and said it would split its power unit into two businesses as new Chief Executive Larry Culp took his first steps to revive the struggling conglomerate.

Coca-Cola tops estimates on demand for sugar-free sodas

Coke, like rival PepsiCo, has been building up its portfolio of non-carbonated drinks and stepping up efforts to reduce sugar in its beverages as consumers seek healthier options.

Apple expected to unveil iPads with facial recognition

Apple is expected to unveil updates to its Mac computers and iPads that include facial recognition features that have been available in the iPhone lineup at an event in Brooklyn.

