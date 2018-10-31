Wednesday Morning Briefing: Marine life is on the move, the bills that have a fighting chance in post-election Congress and ten years of Bitcoin. Catch up on the latest headlines.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar before speaking about prescription drug prices during a visit to the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

If Democrats win control of the House of Representatives in next week’s elections and create a divided U.S. Congress, as they are seen as likely to do, the number of bills with a chance of passing falls dramatically. But two areas of general agreement between the Democrats, Republicans and President Donald Trump stand out as having a high potential of successful legislation: lowering prescription drug prices and new regulations to protect online privacy. here

Ilhan Omar fled civil war in Somalia and spent four years of her childhood in a refugee camp in Kenya. Now she is poised to win a seat in the U.S. Congress, taking on a president who has tried to prevent people like her from coming to America. here

Chinese intelligence officers conspired with hackers and company insiders to break into private companies’ computer systems and steal information on a turbo fan engine used in commercial jetliners, according to a U.S. indictment unsealed on Tuesday. here

World

Reuters spent over a year scouring ocean data to map fish migration. What we found has major implications for humans as well as sea creatures. Explore 'Ocean Shock.' here

Indonesian search and rescue workers believe they have found the fuselage of a Lion Air passenger jet that crashed with 189 people on board, and are also trying to confirm the origin of an underwater “ping” signal, officials say.

Commentary: Is the U.S. still a real democracy, asks Lincoln Mitchell, a writer and teacher in Columbia University’s Political Science Department.As Americans prepare to vote in the pivotal Nov. 6 midterm congressional elections, Republican efforts to increase the penalties for protest or make it harder for people — especially African-Americans — to go to the polls has put the issue of democracy itself on the ballot “to an extent that is unprecedented in the post-Civil Rights era.”

Business

Early bitcoin investors count winnings after volatile decade. One bitcoin is now worth around $6,200. That is a steep 70 percent fall from its all-time high of near $20,000 in December last year, hurt by a more intense regulatory scrutiny around the world, as well as the rise of cryptocurrency crime including hacking, but a substantial boost for any early investors who bet on it.

Stock markets bounced higher on Wednesday, bringing some relief after a brutal October in which equities have suffered one of their worst drops in a decade and spooked investor confidence.

How the U.S. midterm elections could ripple through markets: Gridlock, Blue Sweep or Red Repeat? Wall Street is closely watching the U.S. midterm Congressional elections next week, as policy decisions that could sway the economy, corporate decision-making and consumer spending hinge on the results.

