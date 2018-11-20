Tuesday Morning Briefing

Trump’s latest immigration policy defeat, some Saudi royals turn against the king’s favourite son and the axolotl is fighting to survive. Catch up on the headlines.

A U.S. judge on Monday temporarily blocked an order by President Donald Trump that barred asylum for immigrants who enter the country illegally from Mexico, the latest courtroom defeat for Trump on immigration policy.

Trump is also likely to give U.S. troops authority to protect immigration agents stationed along the U.S. border with Mexico if they come under threat from migrants seeking to cross into the United States, a U.S. official has said.

A white Republican senator’s casual reference to a “public hanging” has invigorated a special election runoff in Mississippi, fueling Democratic hopes of an upset in a conservative state with an ugly history of racist violence.

World

Amid international uproar over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, some members of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family are agitating to prevent Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from becoming king, three sources close to the royal court said. Read the exclusive.

The Kremlin has said that a statement by a group of U.S. senators opposing the election of a Russian candidate to head international police organization Interpol amounted to election meddling.

The Danske Bank money laundering scandal is not only a disaster for the reputation of Denmark and its largest bank. It also poses a political challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has not made serious efforts to stop capital flight from Russia to the West, writes Steven E. Halliwell, former corporate finance head of Central and Eastern Europe for Citibank N.A. and chief financial officer of the U.S.-Russia Investment Fund. "Time may be running out for that approach, however, as Russia’s economy falters and laundering becomes harder to hide."

Business

Bitcoin tumbled as much as 10 percent on Tuesday to below $4,500, bringing the world's best-known cryptocurrency's losses to 30 percent within a week as a selloff in digital currencies intensified across the board. Follow the future of money.

France took steps to oust Carlos Ghosn from the helm of Renault a day after his arrest in Japan on financial misconduct allegations, but sought to defend the carmaker’s alliance with Nissan, which has been rocked by the scandal.

Warburg Pincus LLC is looking to raise its second China-focused private equity fund of up to $4 billion, giving the U.S. investment firm more firepower to cut deals in the world’s second-largest economy, sources told Reuters.