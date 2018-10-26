Friday Morning Briefing

Federal authorities focus on Florida in bomb investigation, Reuters investigates the use of immigration to scare voters to the polls and a Danish cannabis firm causes a stockmarket stampede. Catch up on the latest headlines.

Law enforcement personnel operate a bomb disposal robot outside a post office which had been evacuated in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Federal authorities investigating the pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump are focusing on Florida, where they believe at least some of 10 packages originated.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Saudi Arabia to disclose who gave the order to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well the location of his body, saying Turkey had more information about the case than it has shared so far.

Royal Bank of Scotland has set an extra 100 million pounds aside to account for possible bad loans as a result of Brexit uncertainty, in the first concrete sign this is clouding the outlook of a big British bank.

Brexit rubs salt in Britain’s economic wound, writes Paul Wallace, former European economics editor of The Economist and author of “The Euro Experiment.” By stopping the free movement of people from the EU, it limits the scope for migration to offset the demographic brake. And by harming Britain’s main trading relationship, it inflicts further economic costs. The inconvenient truth is that as Britain leaves the EU, taxation will have to rise, shifting the British state closer towards the high-tax European model.

U.S. Midterms

As they try to hang on to control of Congress, Republican candidates are following the lead of President Donald Trump and turning to rhetoric about immigrants as a tactic to motivate voters. The scope of that strategy emerges in a nationwide Reuters examination of ad buys, candidates’ social media posts and polling, as well as dozens of interviews with candidates, voters and campaign strategists.

Democratic candidates for the U.S. Congress are closing out the campaign season with an ominous warning: telling voters millions of Americans could lose their health insurance or be forced to pay significantly more if Republicans win.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s favorite report card on his presidency may be failing him at a critical moment. Follow the latest news and analysis ahead of the elections.

Business

General Motors said it wants the Trump administration to back a nationwide program to boost the sale of zero emission vehicles like electric cars, even as the government has proposed ending California’s ability to require more clean vehicles.

Danish cannabis firm StenoCare sparked a stock market stampede as investors rushed to buy into its shares on their debut, driven by enthusiasm for the therapeutic benefits of its products.

Google Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said on Thursday the company had fired 48 employees for sexual harassment over the past two years.