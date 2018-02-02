Morning Briefing: Texas shale tests North Sea crude

Good morning. From a shale shake down to bitcoin bitterness and a Super Bowl snack-fight, here are the headlines of the day.

Surging shale oil production in Texas and North Dakota is being felt on trading desks in Chicago, Houston and New York, where a brisk business in West Texas Intermediate crude futures is far outpacing contracts for London-based Brent crude. Take a closer look at the numbers with our interactive graphic.

Exclusive: Reuters has learned that Tesla is collaborating with Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and United Parcel Service to build on-site charging terminals at their facilities as part of the automaker’s efforts to roll out the vehicle next year.

On Super Bowl Sunday, beer and pizza mainstays face challenges Companies long associated with Super Bowl staples and their ingredients, including Papa John’s International and Anheuser Busch InBev, are locked in their own competitions to beat rivals and win the favor of customers and investors. See how the snack-fight is tipped to play out.

Business

Exclusive: Dell, VMware decide to explore options including merger - sources U.S. computer maker Dell Technologies and business software provider VMware have decided to explore options that could include a potential merger of the two companies according to people familiar with the matter.

Murdoch is edging towards solution to bring Sky in house. Rupert Murdoch’s Fox is hoping the creation of an independent editorial board to protect the news channel at bid target Sky will satisfy regulators and allow it to finally take control of the European pay-TV group.

Bitcoin woes grow as crypto sell-off intensifies. Cryptocurrencies plunged today with several of the largest falling by more than 20 percent and bitcoin sliding below $8,000 and headed for its worst week since 2013. Worries about a regulatory clampdown globally have sent investors scrambling to sell.

In its quarterly earnings report Apple gave the first update in two years on what it calls its active installed base, the number of major products such as iPhones, iPads and Macs in use in the world. Apple said the base expanded 30 percent from two years ago to 1.3 billion. But analysts voiced skepticism.

Google parent Alphabet says it missed quarterly profit forecasts as steady ad sales growth was offset by increased spending to promote its consumer gadgets, YouTube video app and cloud computing services.