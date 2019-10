Oct 29 (Reuters) - Newton Investment Management, a subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, on Tuesday appointed Ilga Haubelt as head of equity opportunities.

Haubelt joins Newton from Deka Investment, where she was the head of global equities, and will report to Chief Investment Officer Curt Custard.

Based in London, Haubelt will manage the company’s active equity strategies team, the company said. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)